Reproduced from Coalition for Integrity; Map: Axios Visuals

A new report finds that Washington state is best in the nation when it comes to regulating campaign cash.

Driving the news: Washington received the highest marks of all 50 states in new campaign finance rankings from the nonprofit Coalition for Integrity.

Details: Washington's campaign finance watchdog, the Public Disclosure Commission, earned high marks for its independence and ability to sanction lawbreakers.

The state also got props for having stricter campaign contribution limits than other states.

Why it matters: Transparency in campaign finance helps the public hold politicians accountable and shines a light on who influences elected leaders.

"...Weak laws in any area can allow wealthy special interests to drown out voters' voices," tweeted Patrick Llewellyn, state campaign finance director for the Campaign Legal Fund.

Context: Some of the criteria where Washington was highly rated can be traced to a citizen initiative voters passed in 1971.

That measure, Initiative 276, established the state’s independent commission, while requiring that campaigns report donations and expenditures in detail.

What they're saying: "We're delighted — but not surprised — by this affirmation that Washington leads the nation in campaign-finance transparency," said Peter Frey Lavallee, the commission’s executive director, in a statement shared with Axios.

