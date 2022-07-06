Washington ranked No. 1 for regulating campaign cash
A new report finds that Washington state is best in the nation when it comes to regulating campaign cash.
Driving the news: Washington received the highest marks of all 50 states in new campaign finance rankings from the nonprofit Coalition for Integrity.
Details: Washington's campaign finance watchdog, the Public Disclosure Commission, earned high marks for its independence and ability to sanction lawbreakers.
- The state also got props for having stricter campaign contribution limits than other states.
Why it matters: Transparency in campaign finance helps the public hold politicians accountable and shines a light on who influences elected leaders.
- "...Weak laws in any area can allow wealthy special interests to drown out voters' voices," tweeted Patrick Llewellyn, state campaign finance director for the Campaign Legal Fund.
Context: Some of the criteria where Washington was highly rated can be traced to a citizen initiative voters passed in 1971.
- That measure, Initiative 276, established the state’s independent commission, while requiring that campaigns report donations and expenditures in detail.
What they're saying: "We're delighted — but not surprised — by this affirmation that Washington leads the nation in campaign-finance transparency," said Peter Frey Lavallee, the commission’s executive director, in a statement shared with Axios.
