Fremont's Aurora Bridge Mural gets a makeover

The Aurora Bridge Mural in Fremont hasn't always looked its best.

Originally painted in 1996 by artist Patrick Gabriel, the mural has frequently been defaced by graffiti.

Over the years, volunteers' efforts to cover the unwanted spray paint altered its original design — so much that the artist at one point proposed removing and replacing it.

Yes, but: While recently walking along North 38th Street under Aurora Avenue North, where the 550-foot-long mural is located, I noticed it looked different — brighter, with some images I didn't remember.

A few days later, I came face-to-face with the reason why: Norma Baum, who was restoring Gabriel's original design.

What's happening: Baum, a longtime volunteer with the Fremont Arts Council, is a painter. After the mural sustained some particularly bad graffiti damage recently, she offered to fix it up.

The Fremont Chamber of Commerce is contributing money from a federal grant — about $2,000 — to buy the paint. But Baum, 68, is volunteering her time.

What they're saying: "This mural has been part of the character of our neighborhood for a long time," Baum, who lives near the edge of Fremont and Ballard, told Axios. "...I just felt it deserved to be maintained properly."

The mural features Seattle landmarks — many from around Fremont, such as the Fremont Bridge and Woodland Park Zoo — mixed with neighborhood scenes and fantasy elements, including characters from "The Wizard of Oz" (a nod to Seattle's nickname of "Emerald City").

Between the lines: Like writers before me, I've often wondered what was going on with the rollerblader lying prone on his back in the middle of the mural.

Baum said that's a place where part of the design is missing — originally, a dog was chasing a cat while dragging the rollerblader, who was desperately trying to hold the dog's leash.

Other details lost to the years that Baum is restoring include some hippos with "cute goofy smiles," and outlines of buildings and characters.

What's next: Baum said she hopes to finish working on the mural by the end of summer.

In the meantime, you might find her perched on a ladder along North 38th Street, restoring a piece of neighborhood history.

The mural covers about 550 feet along North 38th Street. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios