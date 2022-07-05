1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Fremont Coffee Company feels like your back patio, but cooler
Yes, the java at Fremont Coffee Company is good.
But let's be real — a huge motivator for going here is the patio.
The spot: A section of the expansive outdoor space is laced with greenery that looks like you're in some dreamy botanical garden if you position your Zoom camera just right.
- Because the coffee shop is located on the main floor of an old house, it's easy for it to feel like an extension of your living room.
- That's also the case on drizzly days, when you can cozy up next to a window and watch the fog settle in and raindrops fall.
- The patio is mostly covered, too, which comes in handy.
Of note: The coffee counter and register area were recently remodeled, but for me it hasn't substantially altered the laid back atmosphere.
Address: Fremont Coffee Company, 459 N 36th St.
