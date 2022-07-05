Yes, the java at Fremont Coffee Company is good.

But let's be real — a huge motivator for going here is the patio.

The spot: A section of the expansive outdoor space is laced with greenery that looks like you're in some dreamy botanical garden if you position your Zoom camera just right.

Because the coffee shop is located on the main floor of an old house, it's easy for it to feel like an extension of your living room.

That's also the case on drizzly days, when you can cozy up next to a window and watch the fog settle in and raindrops fall.

The patio is mostly covered, too, which comes in handy.

Of note: The coffee counter and register area were recently remodeled, but for me it hasn't substantially altered the laid back atmosphere.

Address: Fremont Coffee Company, 459 N 36th St.

A little patio getaway. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios