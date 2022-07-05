1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Fremont Coffee Company feels like your back patio, but cooler

Melissa Santos
The patio is mostly covered, and some seats facing the street have heating, too. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Yes, the java at Fremont Coffee Company is good.

But let's be real — a huge motivator for going here is the patio.

The spot: A section of the expansive outdoor space is laced with greenery that looks like you're in some dreamy botanical garden if you position your Zoom camera just right.

  • Because the coffee shop is located on the main floor of an old house, it's easy for it to feel like an extension of your living room.
  • That's also the case on drizzly days, when you can cozy up next to a window and watch the fog settle in and raindrops fall.
  • The patio is mostly covered, too, which comes in handy.

Of note: The coffee counter and register area were recently remodeled, but for me it hasn't substantially altered the laid back atmosphere.

Address: Fremont Coffee Company, 459 N 36th St.

A croissant and a cup of coffee in a to go cup sitting on a metal outdoor cafe table with wooden wall and hanging plants in background.
A little patio getaway. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
Barstool seating at a wooden counter facing a sidewalk, with a sign that says "Fremont Coffee Co" above.
Some patio seating is heated, plus well positioned for people watching. (Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios)
