Electric vehicles are on the rise in Seattle
Drivers in and around Seattle have embraced electric vehicles more than those across much of the country, new research shows.
Driving the news: Data compiled by S&P Global Mobility shows that in April, electric vehicles made up 11.2% of new vehicles registered in the Seattle metro area.
- That's far more than in Minneapolis-St. Paul, for instance, where 2.7% of April vehicle registrations were EVs, or in Denver, where 6.2% of vehicles registered that month were electric.
Why it matters: Consumer interest in electric vehicles is at a global tipping point, with more than half of car buyers saying in a recent survey they want their next car to be an EV, Axios' Joann Muller writes.
- Looking at recent vehicle registrations provides a snapshot of national and local trends in the expanding EV market.
What they found: Tesla dominated Seattle's EV market in April, manufacturing three of the top five most registered electric models in the metro area, per S&P Global Mobility.
- All told, about 62% of new EVs registered here in April were Teslas, the analysis found.
The big picture: EVs recently cracked 5% of all newly registered vehicles nationwide.
- That's up from less than 1% in 2017 — but still a ways behind Seattle.
Yes, but: Seattle trails big cities in California when it comes to the share of newly registered vehicles that are EVs (think: San Francisco, San Diego and Los Angeles).
