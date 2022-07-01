Screen Time with Mariners' hitting machine Ty France

Among the bright spots of the Seattle Mariners' season so far is Ty France, the club's leading All-Star vote-getter and best all-around hitter.

By the numbers: Until an elbow strain landed him on the injured list this month, France owned a .316 batting average — good for 7th in the American League (AL) — and his 87 total hits were third best in the league.

He also had amassed 880,530 All-Star votes as of June 27, second-most among AL first basemen behind only Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

State of play: As consistency has been the hallmark of France's game, Axios Seattle wondered how his personal tech habits off-the-field squared with his machine-like precision on it. Here's what he told us:

📱 Device of choice: iPhone

🖱 1st click of the day: "Most of our team communication is done via Slack, so that's where I go each morning to see my schedule and anything we have going on."

"...I always go to the weather app. Seattle weather is super unpredictable, so that's been new for me as a California kid."

🖥 Social media choice: Instagram

📰 Go-to news source: "I honestly … switch it up a lot. I usually try to consume news from multiple outlets so that I receive it in the most unbiased way possible."

🎤 Podcast queue: "I listen to a lot of sports podcasts. I recently had the opportunity to go on 'Flippin’ Bats' with Ben Verlander and 'The Chris Rose Rotation'… "

🎵 Playlist faves: "My go-to playlist is easily our pre-game mix J.P. (Crawford) puts together. It can vary a lot every day, so I find a lot of good stuff that way. On my own time, I have diverse music taste — I listen to a lot of old school hip-hop/rap, country, and reggae."

💻 Most used app: ESPN app (other than Slack or Instagram). "I’ve always been a big sports fan, so that's my go-to app for keeping up with sports like football, basketball, or golf."

📺 TV binge: "Ozark. Generally, I really like that kind of intense drama/thriller genre, so it was right up my alley."