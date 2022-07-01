Screen Time with Mariners' hitting machine Ty France
Among the bright spots of the Seattle Mariners' season so far is Ty France, the club's leading All-Star vote-getter and best all-around hitter.
By the numbers: Until an elbow strain landed him on the injured list this month, France owned a .316 batting average — good for 7th in the American League (AL) — and his 87 total hits were third best in the league.
- He also had amassed 880,530 All-Star votes as of June 27, second-most among AL first basemen behind only Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
State of play: As consistency has been the hallmark of France's game, Axios Seattle wondered how his personal tech habits off-the-field squared with his machine-like precision on it. Here's what he told us:
📱 Device of choice: iPhone
🖱 1st click of the day: "Most of our team communication is done via Slack, so that's where I go each morning to see my schedule and anything we have going on."
- "...I always go to the weather app. Seattle weather is super unpredictable, so that's been new for me as a California kid."
🖥 Social media choice: Instagram
📰 Go-to news source: "I honestly … switch it up a lot. I usually try to consume news from multiple outlets so that I receive it in the most unbiased way possible."
🎤 Podcast queue: "I listen to a lot of sports podcasts. I recently had the opportunity to go on 'Flippin’ Bats' with Ben Verlander and 'The Chris Rose Rotation'… "
🎵 Playlist faves: "My go-to playlist is easily our pre-game mix J.P. (Crawford) puts together. It can vary a lot every day, so I find a lot of good stuff that way. On my own time, I have diverse music taste — I listen to a lot of old school hip-hop/rap, country, and reggae."
💻 Most used app: ESPN app (other than Slack or Instagram). "I’ve always been a big sports fan, so that's my go-to app for keeping up with sports like football, basketball, or golf."
📺 TV binge: "Ozark. Generally, I really like that kind of intense drama/thriller genre, so it was right up my alley."
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.