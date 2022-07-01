1 hour ago - Things to Do

How to celebrate 4th of July in Seattle

Melissa Santos
People sit on a hillside with an inflated hand of the Statue of Liberty in the background.
Crowds await the fireworks show at Gas Works Park in 2016. Phoot: GENNA MARTIN/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Local fireworks shows are back on the agenda after two years of hibernation due to COVID-19.

What's happening: Seattle's biggest Independence Day event, Seafair Summer Fourth, is making a comeback, with the gates opening at Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park at 3pm Monday.

  • The fireworks show over Lake Union will start at 10:15pm.
  • Other cities, including Bellevue, Renton and Tacoma, are holding their own shows, too.
  • The Seattle Times has a helpful roundup of the holiday weekend's events — including non-pyrotechnic ones, such as parades.

Of note: Setting off your own fireworks is illegal in Seattle and many other cities, as well as in unincorporated King County.

Pro tip: If you're not staying in town this weekend, check out this guide The Seattle Times compiled for beating the holiday traffic.

Our thought bubble: If you plan to park on the street over the weekend, check to make sure you're not in a temporary fire lane.

  • The city sometimes marks areas as "no parking" to make way for emergency vehicles when big celebrations happen.
  • You don't want to come home from a trip and have a ticket — or worse, find your car has been towed.
