How to celebrate 4th of July in Seattle

Local fireworks shows are back on the agenda after two years of hibernation due to COVID-19.

What's happening: Seattle's biggest Independence Day event, Seafair Summer Fourth, is making a comeback, with the gates opening at Gas Works Park and Lake Union Park at 3pm Monday.

The fireworks show over Lake Union will start at 10:15pm.

Other cities, including Bellevue, Renton and Tacoma, are holding their own shows, too.

The Seattle Times has a helpful roundup of the holiday weekend's events — including non-pyrotechnic ones, such as parades.

Of note: Setting off your own fireworks is illegal in Seattle and many other cities, as well as in unincorporated King County.

Pro tip: If you're not staying in town this weekend, check out this guide The Seattle Times compiled for beating the holiday traffic.

Our thought bubble: If you plan to park on the street over the weekend, check to make sure you're not in a temporary fire lane.