A 1991 ballot measure in Washington that protects women's abortion rights could serve as a blueprint for other states in the wake of last week's leaked Supreme Court draft opinion, its primary author told Axios.

"It's not a model law in the sense that every state should take Washington's initiative and adopt it word for word, but I do think it's a model in that we codified the major tenets of Roe v. Wade," said Stewart Jay, a professor emeritus of the University of Washington Law School and principal writer of Initiative 120, the 1991 measure.

Background: Washington became the first state to approve a ballot measure safeguarding Roe v. Wade's abortion rights when voters narrowly approved I-120 more than three decades ago.

The measure guaranteed abortion as a choice for all women.

I-120 also provided state funding for abortions for low-income women.

Why it matters: With Roe newly overturned, the legalities of abortion are now left for states to decide.

About 20 states currently have no law either protecting or banning abortion, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reported.

State of play: Washington plus 16 other states and Washington, D.C., have enacted laws that would automatically keep abortion legal if Roe is overturned.

What they're saying: Washington's 1991 initiative was floated then "for fear that the Supreme Court would do something exactly like this," Jay recalled after the draft opinion leaked.

"It's not that we were prophetic," Jay said. "We were convinced the Supreme Court would overturn Roe within a year or two."

Even then, Washington's vote on the measure was viewed as a litmus test nationwide by abortion advocates and opponents alike, news reports from the time say.

What's next: Competing political parties in states without abortion bans or protections are racing to enact legislation or seek legal clarity.

In Michigan, there is an ongoing legal battle in which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) is asking the state's Supreme Court to set a precedent saying that abortion rights are protected under the state's Constitution.

At least 26 Republican-led states in total are expected to ban abortions or heavily restrict access in the wake of Friday's ruling, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion-rights organization.