It's time for Axios Seattle's inaugural Food Fight! Today, we square off with a street food staple — tacos.

Lewis' pick: Sazon Kitchen (Ballard, Queen Anne).

I'm a taco purist. Any taco must meet a few basic requirements: traditional Mexican spiced meats. Small, handmade corn tortillas. Sparse toppings that include some combination of onions, radishes, lime and hot sauce.

Throw in a few surprises and keep the meats juicy, and you've made me a regular customer.

Checking off all those boxes — and more — is Sazon, my latest top taco.

My Sazon pick: The Al pastor — with marinated pork on small, corn tortillas, a mix of onions, cilantro, pineapples and pickled red onions on top, with radishes, limes and hot sauce on the side. There are layers of complementary flavor all for a mere $3 a pop. Don't get fewer than three.

Runner up: TNT Taqueria (Wallingford). The meats are juiciest in the late afternoon. Bonus: Victoria beer in a bottle.

Melissa's pick: I'm never one to turn down tacos from Sazon Kitchen. But my current Seattle favorite is Carmelo's Tacos.

The al pastor at Carmelo's Tacos is pretty sensational. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios