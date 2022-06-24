What the end of Roe v. Wade means for Washington state

Data: Axios Research; Cartogram: Sara Wise and Oriana Gonzalez/Axios

Friday's highly anticipated Supreme Court opinion means the end of Roe v. Wade — but in Washington state, it doesn't mean the end of legal abortion.

State of play: Three decades ago, Washington voters took it upon themselves to enact a state law protecting abortion rights.

The measure they approved, Initiative 120, insulates the state from most potential impacts of Roe being overturned.

That 30-year-old law guarantees a person's right to end a pregnancy at any time before a fetus can survive outside the womb (generally considered 24 weeks into pregnancy), or even later to protect the health of the birth parent.

Separately, a new Washington state law approved earlier this year bans lawsuits against people seeking abortions and those who aid the procedure — a response to anti-abortion laws recently passed in conservative states.

Yes, but: Now that Roe is overturned, state officials and abortion advocates in Washington state expect to see an influx of new patients from states like Idaho, which has a trigger law that will criminalize abortion now that the Supreme Court has ruled.

What's next: Gov. Jay Inslee told Axios last week that he wants to go even further by passing a constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights in Washington state.

Such an amendment would be more difficult to overturn than the current law, he said, and would provide even more assurance that abortion will stay legal in Washington.

But a constitutional amendment is a political long shot: it would require a two-thirds vote within the state Legislature to get on the ballot. And Democrats' majorities in the Legislature aren't quite that strong.

The big picture: Instead, lawmakers are more likely to focus on stopping religious hospital mergers that could restrict abortion access.