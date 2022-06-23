Data: National Student Clearinghouse; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Washington's undergraduate enrollment fell 13.5% between spring 2019 and spring 2022, a much steeper decline than seen in most states since the start of the pandemic, according to recent data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

Why it matters: If the trend persists, it could force local colleges to reduce course offerings — especially at community colleges, which have taken the biggest enrollment hits.

By the numbers: Washington was one of only nine states whose undergraduate enrollment plummeted by more than 13% during the pandemic, according to the data.

The average decline in college enrollment nationwide was 7.8%.

What they're saying: "We are actually quite concerned about enrollment across the board," said Michael Meotti, executive director of the Washington Student Achievement Council, in an interview with Axios.

Meotti said some of the drop-off is tied to changing demographics — the state has a smaller population of 18-year-olds than in years past.

But other factors are economic, he said, with more students putting off postsecondary education to make money in a labor market that's favorable to workers.

"The Washington labor market has been very strong in terms of employers paying above minimum wage for what in other states might be minimum wage jobs," Meotti said.

Compared to times when unemployment is high, Meotti added, people are "less likely to give up the paycheck in exchange for studying for six months."

Between the lines: Jan Yoshiwara, executive director for the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, said federal relief dollars helped community colleges sustain their program offerings during the pandemic, despite a double-digit enrollment drop.

However, "those federal relief dollars are ending, and I think there will be some challenges for colleges in the near term," Yoshiwara told Axios last week.

The big picture: Both Yoshiwara and Meotti said colleges and universities may need to adapt to combat lagging enrollment trends.

For community colleges, that may mean offering more ways for students to complete technical certifications and trade programs remotely, Yoshiwara said.

For four-year universities, that could mean drawing a clearer connection between the degree students are earning and the job opportunities available to them after graduation, Meotti said.

The bottom line: "Over the next three to four years, we'll see whether we are rebounding from the COVID slump, or if it's just going to continue to be like this," Meotti said.