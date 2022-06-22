Seattle remains a bike-friendly mecca, cracking the top 10 among U.S. cities in two recent rankings.

By the numbers: A Wallethub analysis ranked Seattle the 8th most bike-friendly city in the U.S., while Anytime Estimate slotted us at No. 10.

The rankings used a variety of metrics to score a city’s bike-friendliness, including geographic traversability, number of cycling commuters and access to trails and bicycle shops.

Seattle received a bikeability score of 70 out of a possible 100 from Wallethub (deemed "very bikeable"), and 71 from Anytime Estimate (17 points above the national average).

Why it matters: Seattle’s geniality toward biking, while not exactly breaking news, remains a constant trait of the city’s overall livability, even amid spikes in housing costs and overall affordability in recent years.

Biking became an especially important activity in Seattle and other cities during the pandemic, as Americans turned to cycling as a reprieve from home isolation and as a new commuting option, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

The big picture: Our regional rival, Portland, outranked us on both lists, scoring No. 2 in the Wallethub rankings and No. 1 in the Anytime Estimate list.

California had the most cities of any state in the top 20, with five on both lists.

San Francisco ranked highest among California’s cities (#6 Wallethub; #2 Anytime Estimate).

What they're saying: ​​"The West is best when it comes to bike-friendly cities – one-third of our 15 most bike-friendly cities are located on the West Coast," per the Anytime Estimate report.