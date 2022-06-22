1 hour ago - News

Seattle ranks among top 10 bike-friendly cities

Lewis Kamb
Illustration of a pattern of bicycles.
Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Seattle remains a bike-friendly mecca, cracking the top 10 among U.S. cities in two recent rankings.

By the numbers: A Wallethub analysis ranked Seattle the 8th most bike-friendly city in the U.S., while Anytime Estimate slotted us at No. 10.

  • The rankings used a variety of metrics to score a city’s bike-friendliness, including geographic traversability, number of cycling commuters and access to trails and bicycle shops.
  • Seattle received a bikeability score of 70 out of a possible 100 from Wallethub (deemed "very bikeable"), and 71 from Anytime Estimate (17 points above the national average).

Why it matters: Seattle’s geniality toward biking, while not exactly breaking news, remains a constant trait of the city’s overall livability, even amid spikes in housing costs and overall affordability in recent years.

  • Biking became an especially important activity in Seattle and other cities during the pandemic, as Americans turned to cycling as a reprieve from home isolation and as a new commuting option, per the U.S. Census Bureau.

The big picture: Our regional rival, Portland, outranked us on both lists, scoring No. 2 in the Wallethub rankings and No. 1 in the Anytime Estimate list.

  • California had the most cities of any state in the top 20, with five on both lists.
  • San Francisco ranked highest among California’s cities (#6 Wallethub; #2 Anytime Estimate).

What they're saying: ​​"The West is best when it comes to bike-friendly cities – one-third of our 15 most bike-friendly cities are located on the West Coast," per the Anytime Estimate report.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Seattle stories

No stories could be found

Seattlepostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more