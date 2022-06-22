Whenever I go to Whidbey Island, I like to stop at Toby's Tavern in Coupeville and eat a giant bowl of local Penn Cove mussels.

Yes but: On our trip this year, my husband and I ran into a problem. Our adorable toddler — who also likes mussels — isn't allowed inside Toby's, which is 21+.

The good news: As it turns out, you can get a giant pot of mussels to go — and that's exactly what we did.

The verdict: I was a little nervous about transporting 4 pounds of mussels in the driver's seat of my Subaru, but they weathered the 6-minute drive back to our vacation rental nicely.

And, bonus – Toby's doesn't skimp on the garlic bread, even for to-go orders.

The bottom line: Devouring these local mussels and dunking toasted, crispy bread into the garlicky broth is one of the great pleasures in life.

And now, it's a portable one.

The takeout container is stuffed full of toasted garlic bread. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Details: Toby's Tavern, 8 Front St. NW, Coupeville, Washington

You pay a $15 deposit for the pot the mussels are cooked in, which you get back when you return it.

A large order of mussels (2 pounds) is $29 and can feed two, while a smaller pot is $17.

Getting there: Coupeville is about a 2-hour trip from Seattle.

You can either take the ferry at Mukilteo to reach Whidbey Island, or drive up to Anacortes and cross over the Deception Pass bridge.

When you're not mussel-eating, you can explore Coupeville's cute waterfront shops and picturesque wharf on foot.

Toby's doesn't allow minors inside, so we had to get creative. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios