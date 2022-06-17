23 mins ago - Things to Do

Fremont Solstice Parade and naked bike riders return

Melissa Santos
A main with his face painted like a lion with an orange mane rides a bike.
A naked bike rider in a past Fremont Solstice Parade. (Photo: Rebecca Mongrain/Getty Images)

COVID-19 sidelined the Fremont Solstice Parade for the past two years — but no longer.

The annual parade — with its artsy floats and contingent of naked bicyclists — will roll through Fremont again on Saturday.

Why it matters: If you want to get naked, jump on a bicycle and celebrate the start of summer, here’s your chance.

  • If you just want to avoid getting stuck in traffic behind a bunch of painted, naked people, you should note the parade route and plan accordingly.

Details: The parade kicks off at 2pm Saturday, starting on Leary Way.

