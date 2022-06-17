23 mins ago - Things to Do
Fremont Solstice Parade and naked bike riders return
COVID-19 sidelined the Fremont Solstice Parade for the past two years — but no longer.
The annual parade — with its artsy floats and contingent of naked bicyclists — will roll through Fremont again on Saturday.
Why it matters: If you want to get naked, jump on a bicycle and celebrate the start of summer, here’s your chance.
- If you just want to avoid getting stuck in traffic behind a bunch of painted, naked people, you should note the parade route and plan accordingly.
Details: The parade kicks off at 2pm Saturday, starting on Leary Way.
- The annual Fremont Fair, featuring music and craft vendors, runs both Saturday and Sunday.
- Seattle Bike Blog has more info about how you can be part of the naked bike ride.
- Don't forget the dog parade.
