COVID-19 sidelined the Fremont Solstice Parade for the past two years — but no longer.

The annual parade — with its artsy floats and contingent of naked bicyclists — will roll through Fremont again on Saturday.

Why it matters: If you want to get naked, jump on a bicycle and celebrate the start of summer, here’s your chance.

If you just want to avoid getting stuck in traffic behind a bunch of painted, naked people, you should note the parade route and plan accordingly.

Details: The parade kicks off at 2pm Saturday, starting on Leary Way.