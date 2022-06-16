Don't skip the fries at Loretta's Northwesterner

I was interviewing someone in South Park the other week when they asked if I had been to the well-known neighborhood bar, Loretta's Northwesterner.

What they're saying: Of course, I replied — great burgers! (VICE knows about them, too.)

Yeah, the South Park local said — but don't sleep on the fries.

I thought hard, and couldn't remember if I'd had Loretta's fries or not.

So, I fixed that right away.

The verdict: I demolished the whole basket in maybe five minutes. They had just the right amount of saltiness and crispy edges, while still mushy in the right places.

The hand-cut fries ($4) are sold separately from Loretta's famed Tavern Burger ($7), which explains why I hadn't had them before.

The burger, if you hadn't had it, is a throwback to the kind you'd get at an old-school drive-in — small size, thin patty, white bun, American cheese. But also well executed and delicious.

The setup: I love everything about Loretta's — from the torn-booths to the peeling paint on the walls, to the bartender disparaging IPAs on a Wednesday afternoon (a person after my own heart).

There's a big, light-filled back patio, but I like to sit inside and ponder life in the dark while eating my burger and fries. Everyone has their thing.

Details: Loretta's is a bar, so only people 21 and older are allowed. 8617 14th Ave. S., with parking around the back.

The patio at Loretta's Northwesterner. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios