Photo of Catie Griggs, Seattle Mariners' president of business operations, inside of T-Mobile Park.
Since taking the helm of the Seattle Mariners' business operations last year, Catie Griggs has "installed a laser-focus across the organization" to serve fans using "data-driven decision making," according to the ball club.

The latest: Given Griggs' penchant for harnessing data to inform business decisions, Axios Seattle wanted to know more about her personal tech preferences.

Background: Griggs — a married mother of two who formerly worked as chief business officer for Major League Soccer's Atlanta United — now heads up all things business for Seattle's baseball club, including the team's plans to host next year's Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

  • Here's what she told us about her latest screen habits:

📱Device of choice: iPhone 12 Pro

🖱 1st click of the day: Weather Channel

🖥 Social media choice: LinkedIn (her profile)

📰 Go to news source: BBC

🎤 Podcast queue: The Daily

🎵 Playlist fave: "Encanto" soundtrack ("my Spotify account has been co-opted by children!")

📖 Reading list: "The Midnight Library"

💻 Most used app: Mail (or Waze)

📺 TV binge: "Formula 1: Drive to Survive"

Thanks for the insight, Catie.

