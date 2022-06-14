An estimated 9,000 child care workers in King County will soon receive one-time bonus checks paid for by the city and county government.

Why it matters: Low pay is one factor contributing to a shortage of child care workers, without whom child care centers couldn't operate and many working parents wouldn't be able to earn a living.

By the numbers: According to a recent analysis from University of California, Berkeley and a nonprofit think tank, early childhood educators with bachelor's degrees in Washington earn about 21% less than their counterparts who teach elementary and middle school.

Early childhood educators are also twice as likely as other Washington workers to be living in poverty, according to the report.

What's happening: Local child care providers in King County can now apply for grants so their workers can get one-time bonus checks.

The city and county plan to give payments to all eligible workers whose employers apply.

The total of the bonus check will depend on the number of applicants, but county officials estimate it will be somewhere between $600 and $900 per worker.

The application window runs through June 27.

The bottom line: All told, $7.4 million in checks will be paid to King County child care workers.

$5 million will come from King County's voter-approved Best Start for Kids Levy, while $2.4 million will be paid for using a portion of the revenue from Seattle's JumpStart payroll tax.

What they’re saying: Susan Brown, president and CEO of Kids Co., a child care provider with 15 locations, spoke Monday about the "challenge of finding people to do this work."