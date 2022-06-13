Washington is more LGBTQ+ friendly than most states

Data: Out Leadership. Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Washington ranks well above average, but didn't crack the top 10 among states offering an inclusive climate for LGBTQ+ workers.

Driving the news: A new report from Out Leadership says Washington ranks 13th for its business climate for the LGBTQ+ community.

Out Leadership identifies as the oldest and largest global LGBTQ+ business advisory group for some of the world's most influential companies, including Amazon, Coca-Cola, and Nike.

Why it matters: Companies deciding whether to expand in Washington and elsewhere use the annual report's rankings and assessments to make sense of how LGBTQ+ friendly each state’s business climate is.

Between the lines: Washington generally scored well, achieving perfect scores of 5 in 14 of 20 categories.

Washington's overall score was 85.83 out of a possible 100.

The average state score was 64.61.

New York topped all states at 93.67.

Both Oregon (87.33, 8th) and California (86.80, 9th) outranked Washington on the West Coast.

State of play: Out Leadership is highlighting the ever-widening differences between the best and worst states. The good are getting better, while the less friendly are passing more anti-LGBTQ+ laws.

What they're saying: The report argues that "states, cities, and municipalities that are more LGBTQ+ friendly reap the benefits of the brightest minds."

"This commitment translates to a more competitive talent pool, increased consumer loyalty, and a better bottom line."

Details: To arrive at the business climate scores, Out Leadership used data across a few categories, including:

State laws with LGBTQ+ protections for housing, the workplace, and foster care.

Religious exemption laws that might allow businesses to discriminate against people.

The relative difficulty transgender people face in changing gender markers on official documents.

The work environment, including incidences of harassment, assault, mistreatment, and the overall employment rates and incomes of LGBTQ+ workers.

Of note: Washington's worst scores — both 2 out 5 — came in the work safety and HIV criminalization categories.

Gov. Jay Inslee scored a perfect 5 out of 5.