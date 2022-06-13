Brew stop: Magnuson Cafe & Brewery offers chill setting, pub grub

We're working hard toward our goal of visiting every craft brewery in town.

This week's stop: Magnuson Cafe & Brewery.

The spot: 7801 62nd Ave. Northeast inside Magnuson Park, next door to the Cascade Bicycle Club (Warning: Apple Maps can have trouble finding its way there!).

The vibe: Chill picnic with indoor seating and a covered deck offering great views of Lake Washington and the Cascades beyond.

The beers: 14 options on tap, including cider. As a self-professed hop wimp, Lewis stuck to the Sand Point Pilsner and River Pig Pale Ale. (He liked the pils better.)

The food: American pub grub. If you're in the mood for something fried: the crispy chicken sandwich is super tasty.

The hype: Mason jars to go!

Pro tip: Midweek and happy hour are better options for shorter lines.

The joint was packed on a recent Friday evening, with a mad rush to the beer counter after league games from nearby Magnuson Park soccer fields.

Got a favorite brewery? Let us know which one we should visit next.