A first step toward high-speed rail in the Pacific Northwest

Washington state is ponying up $150 million to plan a high-speed rail line connecting Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver, British Columbia — although there's still a long way to go before the project becomes reality.

Why it matters: Traffic congestion is a major issue in the three metropolitan areas.

State officials hope that an electric, high-speed train will reduce the need for people to drive and fly, while curbing greenhouse emissions that cause climate change.

Catch up fast: A bullet train could move at speeds of 250 miles per hour or more, dramatically cutting travel time among the three cities.

What's happening: State lawmakers included the $150 million in a $17 billion transportation package approved in March.

The money is designed to attract about $600 million in federal matching grants.

Should that happen, Washington state — along with leaders in British Columbia and Oregon — could formally come together to start planning a route connecting the three cities, said state Sen. Marko Liias, who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee.

That would mean deciding where the tracks would go, picking station locations, and most likely completing preliminary engineering work, Liias told Axios this week.

If the federal money doesn't come through, the $150 million in state money won't get spent.

What they're saying: "We already have significant air travel between these cities," Liias said. "From a climate lens, as we grow future connections, we don't necessarily want people driving their cars or flying these short distances."

A bullet train would be powered by electricity instead of fossil fuels, he added.

The other side: State Rep. Andrew Barkis, the ranking Republican on the House Transportation Committee, told Axios that he thinks spending on the bullet train is "a waste of money."

Barkis (R-Olympia) said he would rather see the legislature direct money toward improving the Amtrak Cascades service that already connects the three cities.

Upgrading the existing train line wouldn't require the state to acquire vast amounts of new land, a process that can be time-consuming and expensive, he said.

Liias argued that many countries with successful rail systems have both high-speed rail and inter-city service like Amtrak Cascades. "We should have all of it," he said.

What's next: Liias estimated that, even if everything goes according to plan, the bullet train wouldn't be complete for a minimum of 15 to 20 years.