She has a new album. She's kicking off a summer concert tour tomorrow at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

And, she's this Pride Month's cover person for Billboard Magazine, hailed as a "queer icon."

Who is she? She’s Ravensdale's Brandi Carlile.

And just when it seems the country/crossover musician is everywhere, Carlile tells Billboard there are five things we just don't know.

Details: In an online video that accompanies the magazine profile, she reveals the quintet of mysteries about herself.

Spoiler alert: Stop reading, if you'd rather watch the video version.

What she's saying:

"I'm really interested in construction." When she's not touring, she does carpentry. "I'm a boat captain." She navigates her fishing boat around the San Juan Islands. "I love to run dirt-work machines." Think excavators and tractors. "If I wasn't a musician, I would've been a veterinarian." She loves animals. "I wore a dress at my wedding." 'nuff said.

Why it matters: Oh, come on. Are you really asking that? Listen to some music, expand your horizons, live a little!