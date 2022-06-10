10 hours ago - News

5 things you don't know about Washingtonian Brandi Carlisle

Lewis Kamb
A photo of Brandi Carlisle
Billboard's Pride Month cover person, Brandi Carlisle. Photo: Getty Images

She has a new album. She's kicking off a summer concert tour tomorrow at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

  • And, she's this Pride Month's cover person for Billboard Magazine, hailed as a "queer icon."

Who is she? She’s Ravensdale's Brandi Carlile.

  • And just when it seems the country/crossover musician is everywhere, Carlile tells Billboard there are five things we just don't know.

Details: In an online video that accompanies the magazine profile, she reveals the quintet of mysteries about herself.

  • Spoiler alert: Stop reading, if you'd rather watch the video version.

What she's saying:

  1. "I'm really interested in construction." When she's not touring, she does carpentry.
  2. "I'm a boat captain." She navigates her fishing boat around the San Juan Islands.
  3. "I love to run dirt-work machines." Think excavators and tractors.
  4. "If I wasn't a musician, I would've been a veterinarian." She loves animals.
  5. "I wore a dress at my wedding." 'nuff said.

Why it matters: Oh, come on. Are you really asking that? Listen to some music, expand your horizons, live a little!

