QED Coffee offers smooth cappuccinos and cool vibe

I was bummed when QED Coffee's location on 5th Avenue closed during the pandemic. It was near my former office and a place I visited to focus my thoughts while sipping a good cappuccino.

Yes, but: There's an easy remedy for this — just head to the local roaster's original café at 1418 31st Ave. South in Mount Baker.

The spot: A clean, cozy space punctuated by wood finishes and white tile.

The baristas are friendly and unpretentious.

One of them, when a customer asked what a morning bun pastry tasted like, said it was "like a croissant, but with more butter and sugar."

If that's not an apt description, I don't know what is.

The verdict: QED's creamy, six-ounce cappuccino lacks any hint of bitterness. Nor does it have that acidic, puckery aftertaste that coffee aficionados often pretend they like, but that most everyone really hates.

Plus, the café serves pastries from Macrina Bakery, which is never a bad thing.

They also sell tea, beer, and wine.

Of note: QED also has a newer location at 512 Broadway — I haven't been yet, but let me know if you try it out!

It's pretty much perfect, and not just to the eye. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios