One of Washington's highest-profile elections this year isn't for governor or U.S. Senate — it's for the office that oversees the state's elections.

Why it matters: The secretary of state is in charge of making sure our vote-by-mail system runs smoothly.

The job also involves combating election misinformation and addressing election security threats.

Flashback: Republicans held the office in Washington for more than half a century.

But that GOP domination ended last November, when Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman stepped down to take a job in the Biden administration.

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee immediately appointed a Democrat, Steve Hobbs, as the replacement.

Before she resigned, Wyman was the last Republican statewide elected official on the West Coast outside of Alaska.

What's happening: Hobbs now has to defend the seat in a special election and faces seven challengers in the Aug. 2 primary.

Julie Anderson is an elected county auditor who oversees elections in Pierce County — the state's second-most populous. She is running as an independent.

is an elected county auditor who oversees elections in Pierce County — the state's second-most populous. She is running as an independent. Mark Miloscia is a former Republican state senator who until recently was executive director of the Family Policy Institute of Washington, a conservative Christian organization. He identified as a Democrat before switching parties in 2014.

is a former Republican state senator who until recently was executive director of the Family Policy Institute of Washington, a conservative Christian organization. He identified as a Democrat before switching parties in 2014. Keith Wagoner is a Republican state senator. He said he is running partly to restore partisan balance to state government, since Democrats now hold every statewide office.

is a Republican state senator. He said he is running partly to restore partisan balance to state government, since Democrats now hold every statewide office. Bob Hagglund chairs a local Republican organization. His campaign focuses on eliminating mail-in voting and requiring picture ID to vote.

chairs a local Republican organization. His campaign focuses on eliminating mail-in voting and requiring picture ID to vote. Tamborine Borrelli led a group that filed baseless lawsuits alleging fraud in the 2020 election. She is running as an "America First" Republican.

led a group that filed baseless lawsuits alleging fraud in the 2020 election. She is running as an "America First" Republican. Two lesser-known candidates also jumped in: Marquez Tiggs identifies as a Democrat while Kurtis Engle lists his party preference as "Union."

What's next: Ballots for the primary will go out in the mail in mid-July.