Campaign to preserve former Bruce Lee studio underway in Seattle

A local group is working to preserve a Seattle apartment building where Hollywood legend Bruce Lee once taught martial arts.

Why it matters: Although Lee spent his childhood in Hong Kong, he went to college at the University of Washington and set roots down in Seattle, fostering a generation of martial artists and a legacy that goes beyond the big screen.

What's happening: Charlette LeFevre, head of the nonprofit Northwest Museum of Legends and Lore, is spearheading the effort to preserve the site of Lee's former studio at 4750 University Way NE.

The building — constructed in 1958 — is up for sale now.

LeFevre says she is concerned the structure will be demolished and redeveloped.

To prevent that, she plans to submit an application sometime in the next week to try to get the building designated as a city landmark.

What they're saying: LeFevre, who also leads a Bruce Lee fan club, told Axios the building represents not only the beginnings of Lee's teachings, but also "his fight for equality."

She said Lee broke new ground by teaching women, Black people, and others who at the time didn't have access to kung fu instruction.

That's part of why she wants to see his old teaching space restored to an active studio.

"It goes a lot deeper than going to see a Bruce Lee movie," LeFevre told Axios.

What's next: Seattle's Landmarks Preservation Board will review the application from LeFevre's group.

If the nomination moves forward, that would put changes to the property on hold unless the building owner gets special approval.

The property would then go through a lengthier designation process, which would need city council approval.

Between the lines: LeFevre also plans to try to get the building on the state and national historic registry.

That could help her organization — along with other nonprofits — apply for grant money to try to buy the building outright, she said.

The bottom line: Michael Houser, state architectural historian, told Axios that there's a strong case for putting the property on the state and national lists.

“From our perspective, the building is more than worthy,” Houser wrote.