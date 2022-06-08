Campaign to preserve former Bruce Lee studio underway in Seattle
A local group is working to preserve a Seattle apartment building where Hollywood legend Bruce Lee once taught martial arts.
Why it matters: Although Lee spent his childhood in Hong Kong, he went to college at the University of Washington and set roots down in Seattle, fostering a generation of martial artists and a legacy that goes beyond the big screen.
What's happening: Charlette LeFevre, head of the nonprofit Northwest Museum of Legends and Lore, is spearheading the effort to preserve the site of Lee's former studio at 4750 University Way NE.
- The building — constructed in 1958 — is up for sale now.
- LeFevre says she is concerned the structure will be demolished and redeveloped.
- To prevent that, she plans to submit an application sometime in the next week to try to get the building designated as a city landmark.
What they're saying: LeFevre, who also leads a Bruce Lee fan club, told Axios the building represents not only the beginnings of Lee's teachings, but also "his fight for equality."
- She said Lee broke new ground by teaching women, Black people, and others who at the time didn't have access to kung fu instruction.
- That's part of why she wants to see his old teaching space restored to an active studio.
- "It goes a lot deeper than going to see a Bruce Lee movie," LeFevre told Axios.
What's next: Seattle's Landmarks Preservation Board will review the application from LeFevre's group.
- If the nomination moves forward, that would put changes to the property on hold unless the building owner gets special approval.
- The property would then go through a lengthier designation process, which would need city council approval.
Between the lines: LeFevre also plans to try to get the building on the state and national historic registry.
- That could help her organization — along with other nonprofits — apply for grant money to try to buy the building outright, she said.
The bottom line: Michael Houser, state architectural historian, told Axios that there's a strong case for putting the property on the state and national lists.
- “From our perspective, the building is more than worthy,” Houser wrote.
