You can bus to popular King County trails this summer

If you want to go hiking this summer, but don't own a car or don't want to drive, the county can give you a lift.

Why it matters: Many people move here to enjoy the outdoors — but driving to explore nature ends up polluting nature. It's a paradox.

What's happening: You can catch King County's Trailhead Direct bus service on weekends and holidays to access three popular trailheads: Mount Si, Mount Teneriffe, and Little Si.

County officials say the goal is not only to help curb vehicle emissions, but also to reduce crowding at jammed-packed parking lots.

Details: The bus-to-trail line begins its route at Broadway and East Denny Way, just outside the Capitol Hill light rail station.

It also makes stops on First Hill, on Fourth Avenue in downtown Seattle near the University Street Link light rail station, at the Eastgate Freeway Station in Bellevue, and the North Bend Park-and-Ride.

You can board the Trailhead Direct bus at any of these stops, marked with green placards that say "Trailhead Direct."

The shuttles are stamped with similar green signage, so you know you are getting on the correct bus.

Pro tip: The buses run about every 30 minutes, with the first leaving Capitol Hill at 7:39am and the last leaving Capitol Hill at 1:30pm.

The last return trip leaves Mount Teneriffe at 6:45pm, arriving back in Capitol Hill at 7:45pm.

Of note: A standard ride costs $2.75, the same as any other Metro fare, and you can pay using your usual methods — such as an ORCA card, the Transit GO Ticket app, or exact change.