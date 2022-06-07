Washington state plans to get into the student loan business

State lawmakers want to offer student loans with 1% interest rates — but first they have to make sure their idea pencils out.

Why it matters: As of 2017, at least 800,000 residents had student loan debt, a 35% increase from a decade earlier, according to the state attorney general's office.

High levels of student debt can hurt people's ability to pay their bills, save money, buy homes, and even start families, the report says.

What's happening: Earlier this year, Washington lawmakers approved $150 million to start a state-run student loan program intended for students whose families make the state's median income or below.

Yes, but: There's a catch. The program will begin issuing loans in fall of 2024, but only if a state study first finds the program financially sustainable.

Zoom out: While several other states offer some form of a student loan program, most have higher interest rates than the 1% loans Washington is pursuing, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

What they're saying: State House Majority Leader Pat Sullivan (D-Covington) said he wanted to create a new program because he thinks too many families have to take out private loans at high-interest rates to pay for higher ed.

Sullivan, who sponsored the student loan bill, said the federal government assumes families can pay a certain amount based on their income level, but often they can't afford it.

"It's not fair to dependent students," Sullivan told Axios. "If their parents don't contribute the amount that the federal government assumes, then they're stuck with that hole."

The other side: Republicans expressed concern about using $150 million in taxpayer money to pay for the program, particularly if students end up not repaying the loans.

"I have no trouble risking a little, but we're risking a lot," said state Sen. Keith Wagoner (R-Sedro Woolley) during a Senate floor debate in March.

Democrats in the state Senate also wanted to make sure the program is financially sound. "If you are looking to do a long-term investment in higher education, you want it to work," state Sen. Christine Rolfes, the upper chamber's lead budget writer, told Axios.

What's next: State officials will design the loan program and hire an independent actuary to evaluate it.