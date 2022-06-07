Traffic deaths spike in Washington state

Data: National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Cartogram: Axios Visuals

Traffic fatalities are on the rise in Washington state — and, if something doesn't change, 2022 will be even worse, state officials say.

Driving the news: Road fatalities in Washington spiked by more than 16% between 2020 and 2021, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That marks a 20-year high, following a 7% increase in traffic deaths recorded the year before.

What they're saying: Staci Hoff, research director for the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, said speeding is a large part of what has led to more fatal crashes.

She added that people seemed to drive faster during the pandemic when fewer cars were on the road — and, although traffic has returned to nearly 2019 levels, drivers have yet to slow down.

Between the lines: Experts expected improved road safety during the pandemic as people worked from home and drove less. But that didn't happen, per Hoff.

"Recessions have been shown to decrease fatalities, which is why that was kind of what we were expecting during COVID," she added.

"We were like, yes! People are going to survive! And it just didn’t turn out that way."

Threat level: Washington has seen traffic deaths rise even further in the first months of 2022, which could put the state on track to see 800 roadway deaths this year.

Those are numbers the state hasn't seen since the early 1990s, Hoff said.

Yes, but: There's still time for people to reverse the trend.

That means slowing down, avoiding drinking and driving, and putting down cell phones, Hoff said.

Passengers should also speak up if they are in a car with a driver who they feel is being inattentive or unsafe, Hoff said.

The bottom line: The state is unlikely to meet its goal of having zero annual traffic fatalities by 2030.