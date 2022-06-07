Traffic deaths spike in Washington state
Traffic fatalities are on the rise in Washington state — and, if something doesn't change, 2022 will be even worse, state officials say.
Driving the news: Road fatalities in Washington spiked by more than 16% between 2020 and 2021, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
- That marks a 20-year high, following a 7% increase in traffic deaths recorded the year before.
What they're saying: Staci Hoff, research director for the Washington Traffic Safety Commission, said speeding is a large part of what has led to more fatal crashes.
- She added that people seemed to drive faster during the pandemic when fewer cars were on the road — and, although traffic has returned to nearly 2019 levels, drivers have yet to slow down.
Between the lines: Experts expected improved road safety during the pandemic as people worked from home and drove less. But that didn't happen, per Hoff.
- "Recessions have been shown to decrease fatalities, which is why that was kind of what we were expecting during COVID," she added.
- "We were like, yes! People are going to survive! And it just didn’t turn out that way."
Threat level: Washington has seen traffic deaths rise even further in the first months of 2022, which could put the state on track to see 800 roadway deaths this year.
- Those are numbers the state hasn't seen since the early 1990s, Hoff said.
Yes, but: There's still time for people to reverse the trend.
- That means slowing down, avoiding drinking and driving, and putting down cell phones, Hoff said.
- Passengers should also speak up if they are in a car with a driver who they feel is being inattentive or unsafe, Hoff said.
The bottom line: The state is unlikely to meet its goal of having zero annual traffic fatalities by 2030.
- But, drivers (and passengers) can take steps to try to ensure they don’t end up as a grim statistic.
More Seattle stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Seattle.