Cake slices spur nostalgia at Simply Desserts in Fremont

Last week, my son flushed a hacky sack down the toilet as I was cooking dinner. After failing to retrieve the lost toy with a clothes hanger, I gave up — and decided to just go get cake.

The spot: Simply Desserts, 3421 Fremont Ave. North

What's on offer: Cake by the slice (usually $6 each) that recalls the best version of what a homemade layer cake can be.

The verdict: The birthday cake slice is one of my favorites: it brings to mind funfetti, but without the artificial taste. Plus, a much better texture and more delicious frosting.

I'm also fond of the dark chocolate and white chocolate cake, which is studded with chocolate pieces that give a big flavor explosion while feeling less heavy than a slice of straight chocolate ganache.

(The chocolate truffle cake, however, is quite good, too.)

There are at least a dozen cakes to choose from each day, so you're sure to find something you'll like — unless you aren't a cake fan, in which case, I just can't relate.

Of note: Simply Desserts accepts cash and check only, but there is an ATM at a nearby corner.

This is pretty much the only reason I can be found carrying my checkbook with me on neighborhood walks — you know, to be prepared for a chance of cake.

The shop is closed on Mondays.

There's seating inside. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios