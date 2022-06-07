11 hours ago - Food and Drink

Cake slices spur nostalgia at Simply Desserts in Fremont

Melissa Santos
A slice of chocolate cake with white frosting on a paper plate at left, at right a slice of vanilla cake with rainbow sprinkles baked in, plus white frosting with sprinkles
Dark and white chocolate cake and birthday cake from Simply Desserts. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Last week, my son flushed a hacky sack down the toilet as I was cooking dinner. After failing to retrieve the lost toy with a clothes hanger, I gave up — and decided to just go get cake.

The spot: Simply Desserts, 3421 Fremont Ave. North

What's on offer: Cake by the slice (usually $6 each) that recalls the best version of what a homemade layer cake can be.

The verdict: The birthday cake slice is one of my favorites: it brings to mind funfetti, but without the artificial taste. Plus, a much better texture and more delicious frosting.

  • I'm also fond of the dark chocolate and white chocolate cake, which is studded with chocolate pieces that give a big flavor explosion while feeling less heavy than a slice of straight chocolate ganache.
  • (The chocolate truffle cake, however, is quite good, too.)
  • There are at least a dozen cakes to choose from each day, so you're sure to find something you'll like — unless you aren't a cake fan, in which case, I just can't relate.

Of note: Simply Desserts accepts cash and check only, but there is an ATM at a nearby corner.

  • This is pretty much the only reason I can be found carrying my checkbook with me on neighborhood walks — you know, to be prepared for a chance of cake.
  • The shop is closed on Mondays.
A view of a display case with six cakes, with two chocolate-based ones in the foreground, and a cafe area with tables in the background.
There's seating inside. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
Look for the bright red door. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
