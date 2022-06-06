Brew stop: Pilsners and ales stand out at Lowercase Brewing

Axios Seattle is continuing its mission to visit all of Seattle's craft breweries.

The spot: Lowercase Brewing in Georgetown, located at 6235 Airport Way South.

Why it matters: You've lived through a pandemic — go ahead and have a beer.

The setting: Lowercase has an expansive patio where you can absorb some sun and watch freight trains go by.

Part of the outdoor patio is covered, and there's a chill indoor lounge area for rainy days.

What's on tap: 10 to 12 beers, plus a rotating cider and wine.

There's also cold brew, if you want a non-alcoholic, caffeinated option instead.

The verdict: During my recent visit, I made my own mini-flight, ordering schooners of three different beers: the Strata IPA, the brown ale and the Lorien Pilsner (yes, I ordered this last one because of Lord of the Rings, I admit it).

The brown ale is what I want all beer to be. It reminded me of traveling through Britain and Ireland, where I drank all the ales and explored the world of beer beyond IPAs.

Yes, but: Even the Strata IPA was very drinkable — more of a hazy IPA that was fruit forward and not too hoppy. It has notes of pineapple and I was into it.

Good to know: Kids are welcome — the brewery also has apple juice and sparkling water.

Both the patio and the inside of the brewery allow leashed dogs.

The menu: Soft pretzels with beer cheese for $8; plus, there are chips, beef jerky and snack mix for sale. The brewery regularly hosts food trucks or pop-up restaurants if you are hungry for something more.

The bottom line: Go to Lowercase if you want to relax outside and try beers that do more than just hit you in the face with hops.