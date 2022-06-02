It's been more than two years, and — supposedly — the West Seattle bridge is finally close to reopening.

Why it matters: The bridge closed in March 2020 after workers discovered giant, rapidly spreading cracks (!) in the concrete.

Since then, getting to West Seattle has been a headache, with drivers forced to take long detours and nearby neighborhoods absorbing the extra traffic.

The latest: Ethan Bergerson, a spokesperson for Seattle's transportation department, told Axios this week that the city still plans to open the bridge sometime in mid-2022.

The city plans to announce the bridge's opening a month in advance, but isn't committing to an exact date yet.

What's happening: Crews just finished pouring the concrete blocks that will anchor 46 miles of steel cables that will help reinforce the bridge.

Workers still need to tighten the steel cables and complete other work, such as stress testing, to make sure the bridge is safe.

The bottom line: If all goes according to plan, the patched up West Seattle bridge should open within the next few months.