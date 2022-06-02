West Seattle Bridge to reopen in the next few months
It's been more than two years, and — supposedly — the West Seattle bridge is finally close to reopening.
Why it matters: The bridge closed in March 2020 after workers discovered giant, rapidly spreading cracks (!) in the concrete.
- Since then, getting to West Seattle has been a headache, with drivers forced to take long detours and nearby neighborhoods absorbing the extra traffic.
The latest: Ethan Bergerson, a spokesperson for Seattle's transportation department, told Axios this week that the city still plans to open the bridge sometime in mid-2022.
- The city plans to announce the bridge's opening a month in advance, but isn't committing to an exact date yet.
What's happening: Crews just finished pouring the concrete blocks that will anchor 46 miles of steel cables that will help reinforce the bridge.
- Workers still need to tighten the steel cables and complete other work, such as stress testing, to make sure the bridge is safe.
The bottom line: If all goes according to plan, the patched up West Seattle bridge should open within the next few months.
