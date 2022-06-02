Seattle tumbles in latest "Best Places" rankings

Seattle has fallen out of the Top 20 in the latest rankings of U.S. News and World Report's Best Places to Live.

By the numbers: Seattle now ranks 36th on the publication's best places to live list for 2022–23.

That's 17 spots lower than where we ranked last year (19th).

The rankings cover the 150 most populated metro areas nationwide.

Zoom out: Topping this year's list is Huntsville, Alabama, up from No. 3 last year.

Rounding out the Top 5 are Colorado Springs, Colo. (6th last year); Green Bay, Wis. (21), Boulder, Colo. (1) and San Jose, Calif. (36).

The big picture: Once a perennial favorite on such livability lists, Seattle's shine has worn off among the list-makers in recent years.

High housing costs are one factor of this year's decline, with Seattle climbing among the ranks of most expensive cities to live in the United States.

Aside from housing affordability, data about a city's quality of life, desirability, job market and migration of new residents factor into an overall score and ranking.

Yes, but: Seattle's drop in the rankings this year wasn't the steepest.

Cities in Colorado and Florida plunged the farthest in the Top 100, with Denver, Colo. falling from 14 to 55 and Ft. Meyers, Fla. plummeting from 57 to 100.

Two other Northwest cities also took a dive, with Eugene, Ore. dropping 54 spots to 119, and Salem, Ore. falling 61 spots to No. 123.

Our thought bubble: If a slide down the list means slowing Seattle's torrid stream of new residents and soaring home prices in recent years, we'll take it!