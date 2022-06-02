56 mins ago - Food and Drink

Coffee stop: Resistencia Coffee in South Park

Melissa Santos
View of a coffee shop with art on the walls and a back wall that opens to the outside, with two people talking at a table.
Resistencia Coffee in South Park. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

I'm always looking for places to work that aren't my house.

One of my recent stops was Resistencia Coffee in South Park — a welcome change from staring at my dirty kitchen.

Where: 1249 South Cloverdale Street

The vibe: Friendly staff, plus interesting art.

  • There are a few tables outside, but I like hanging in the colorful interior, where I've had more luck striking up conversations with strangers than at most places in Seattle.

Of note: The barista remade my cappuccino before giving it to me, saying the first batch of espresso shots didn't meet his standards.

  • That attention to detail may be why I've been pretty happy with the coffee I get here.
  • There's also a great little spot for kids to play, if you end up having to tote your tot to a work meeting.
Chairs and a couch around a coffee table with bright blue wall behind them and large window.
Sit, relax, have coffee. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios
Closer photo of two people talking at coffee shop table with an open garage-style door behind them, art on walls.
Soak up some art. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios.
A view of a nook with kids toys and a mural.
My kid would play here. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios.
