Coffee stop: Resistencia Coffee in South Park
I'm always looking for places to work that aren't my house.
One of my recent stops was Resistencia Coffee in South Park — a welcome change from staring at my dirty kitchen.
Where: 1249 South Cloverdale Street
The vibe: Friendly staff, plus interesting art.
- There are a few tables outside, but I like hanging in the colorful interior, where I've had more luck striking up conversations with strangers than at most places in Seattle.
Of note: The barista remade my cappuccino before giving it to me, saying the first batch of espresso shots didn't meet his standards.
- That attention to detail may be why I've been pretty happy with the coffee I get here.
- There's also a great little spot for kids to play, if you end up having to tote your tot to a work meeting.
