Coffee stop: Resistencia Coffee in South Park

I'm always looking for places to work that aren't my house.

One of my recent stops was Resistencia Coffee in South Park — a welcome change from staring at my dirty kitchen.

Where: 1249 South Cloverdale Street

The vibe: Friendly staff, plus interesting art.

There are a few tables outside, but I like hanging in the colorful interior, where I've had more luck striking up conversations with strangers than at most places in Seattle.

Of note: The barista remade my cappuccino before giving it to me, saying the first batch of espresso shots didn't meet his standards.

That attention to detail may be why I've been pretty happy with the coffee I get here.

There's also a great little spot for kids to play, if you end up having to tote your tot to a work meeting.

Sit, relax, have coffee. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios

Soak up some art. Photo: Melissa Santos/Axios.