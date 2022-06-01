Seattle sets minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers

The Seattle City Council passed legislation 9-0 Tuesday to try to ensure that delivery apps like DoorDash, UberEats and Instacart pay their workers at least minimum wage.

Why it matters: App-based delivery drivers are classified as independent contractors, so they aren't covered by minimum wage laws or certain other worker protections.

Driving the news: The legislation requires delivery apps to pay drivers a per-mile fee and a per-minute fee.

Those minimum payments are supposed to get drivers to a wage roughly equal to Seattle's minimum wage of $17.27 per hour.

The minimum payments include an additional cushion to help drivers cover payroll taxes, workers compensation fees and other work-related expenses they must pay as independent contractors.

Drivers can still receive tips on top of that.

Yes, but: The new legislation doesn't apply to workers who take jobs on apps such as Rover or TaskRabbit.

Drivers for ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Lyft are covered by different legislation the council approved in 2019.

What they're saying: City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, one of the sponsors of the legislation, said more people are turning to app-based work but "not receiving the protections of basic labor standards."

"The passage of this legislation today would help tens of thousands of delivery workers make ends meet, while maintaining their flexibility," Herbold said during Tuesday's council meeting.

The other side: DoorDash opposed the measure, saying the new rules will end up hurting drivers by increasing costs and causing customers to place fewer orders.

What's next: A spokesperson for Mayor Bruce Harrell said the mayor plans to sign the measure into law.