Police banned again from Pride event in Seattle's Capitol Hill

The group that runs a Pride march and rally in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood says it once again will ask police to stay away this year.

Why it matters: Around the country, organizers of Pride events are reconsidering whether to let police participate.

Event organizers cite recent police killings of Black Americans, as well as Pride's origins in commemorating the 1969 Stonewall Riots — which began as an uprising against police — as reasons to keep officers out.

Flashback: Last year was the first time Capitol Hill Pride banned officers from participating in its events.

Context: The group sponsors a rally and march each year in the Capitol Hill neighborhood, which is historically the center of Seattle's LGBTQ community.

The organization began putting on the Capitol Hill event after the Seattle Pride parade moved out of the neighborhood about 15 years ago.

This year's event is scheduled for Sunday, June 26 from 10am-8pm.

What they're saying: Leaders of the group said they feel the Seattle Police Department has yet to effectively hold officers accountable for uses of force during the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests.

Charlette LeFevre, founder and director of Capitol Hill Pride, told Axios that discipline has been inadequate in several cases, including one where an officer was found to have committed no wrongdoing after pepper spraying a 7-year-old and another where an officer who rolled a bicycle over a protester's head received a seven-day suspension.

The police department's responses so far "have not improved our confidence in the Seattle police, nor given us just cause to remove our participation ban," Capitol Hill Pride said in a statement shared with Axios.

" ... We will continue to request police stay respectfully at the perimeters," the statement said.

The other side: Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, didn't immediately respond to a message from Axios on Tuesday morning.

Last year, however, Solan said banning Seattle police officers from Pride events was "disgusting, bigoted, discriminatory and contradicts our community's beautiful inclusive LGBTQ message."

Of note: Seattle Pride sponsors the larger Pride parade that runs through downtown Seattle each year.

Organizers told Axios that they will allow officers to march in the parade this year — and the police department has already invited officers to participate, a spokesperson said.

The bottom line: The fallout from police clashes with protesters in 2020 continues to reverberate, with the renewed ban on officers at Capitol Hill Pride events as just one example.

