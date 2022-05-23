15 hours ago - Food and Drink

3 places to go for happy hour deals in Seattle

Maxwell Millington
Can of tecate, tequila, and tacov
Photo: Feed It Creative, courtesy of Barrio

Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in Seattle.

1. Maggie Bluffs

Every day from 3-6pm get $1 off all draft pints, $3.99 red and white wine, $4.99 select cocktails, and appetizers starting at $2.99.

Watermelon cocktail
Photo: courtesy of Landry’s
2. Serious Pie

Happy hour is from 3-5pm on weekdays. You can get $1 off all draft beer, $2 off all house cocktails, $6 well liquor, $7 select wines, and $7 half-sized pizza.

Pizza and wine
Photo: courtesy of Serious Pie
3. Barrio

For $11, you can get a can of Tecate, one taco, and Reposado tequila. Barrio also has more deals on food and drink weekdays from 4-5:30pm and on weekends from 3-5:30pm.

Can of Tecate beer and taco
Photo: Feed It Creative, courtesy of Barrio
