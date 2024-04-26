Data: University of Toronto; Note: Downtown defined as the central location with the highest concentration of employment in each metro area; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios Most American downtowns saw a bump in visitor activity over the past year — but not San Francisco, new data shows. Why it matters: Amid narratives about crime, store closures and an emptied downtown post-pandemic, local officials have launched a suite of initiatives aimed at revitalizing the city. The updated figures reveal that we haven't quite bounced back.

By the numbers: San Francisco's downtown visitor activity dropped over 21% between March 2023 and this past February, according to researchers at the University of Toronto's School of Cities.

It's one of just 14 downtowns in a downward trajectory, compared to the 50 trending upward — a sign of "stagnating recovery," per the researchers' latest update, which counts some Canadian cities.

State of play: Mayor London Breed, who is up for re-election this year, announced a new plan in February to attract 30,000 residents and students downtown by 2030.

"We can no longer rely on five days a week and 9-5 employment," she said at a legislative hearing with other mayors this month, saying that a "historic office vacancy rate" of over 36% downtown has resulted in a significant decrease in foot traffic.

While San Francisco's office vacancy rate increased from 35.6% in the last four months of 2023 to 36.7% in the first quarter of 2024, its rate of increase has slowed, according to commercial real estate firm CBRE.

What we're watching: San Francisco has partnered with community organizations to host pop-ups, watch parties and art projects in the downtown area in a bid to reimagine how the space is used.

Breed also secured an agreement with China last week to house giant pandas at San Francisco Zoo, which is likely to give the city a tourism boost.

The fine print: Researchers used anonymized mobile device location data to estimate visitor activity in the downtown areas of dozens of North American cities.