21 mins ago - Things to Do

Downtown pop-ups coming this week

Megan Rose Dickey

Nature's Keeper founder Zain Ali will have a pop-up in downtown San Francisco as part of Vacant to Vibrant. Photo: Courtesy of Vacant to Vibrant

A key piece of San Francisco's plans to revitalize downtown is coming to fruition.

Why it matters: Downtown San Francisco became a ghost town during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as people stayed home.

  • From March through May, downtown foot traffic was at about 32% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

What's happening: Beginning this week, 17 pop-ups will open in the Financial District as part of the city's Vacant to Vibrant program.

What they're saying: Mayor London Breed has said previously that finding "creative ways to fill our empty storefronts" is one of her priorities.

  • Victor Gonzalez, co-founder of pop-up participant GCS Agency, said people can "expect elevated experiences" that fuse art with curated furniture.
  • "It's not just a gallery — it's a dynamic, immersive haven for art lovers and enthusiasts alike," he said in a written statement.

What's next: You can check out the full pop-up programming here.

