Downtown pop-ups coming this week
A key piece of San Francisco's plans to revitalize downtown is coming to fruition.
Why it matters: Downtown San Francisco became a ghost town during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic as people stayed home.
- From March through May, downtown foot traffic was at about 32% of pre-pandemic 2019 levels.
What's happening: Beginning this week, 17 pop-ups will open in the Financial District as part of the city's Vacant to Vibrant program.
- The pop-ups — featuring Rosalind Bakery, Sucka Flea market and swap, apparel brand Nature's Keeper, Devil's Teeth Baking Company and others — will be spread throughout nine previously vacant storefronts.
What they're saying: Mayor London Breed has said previously that finding "creative ways to fill our empty storefronts" is one of her priorities.
- Victor Gonzalez, co-founder of pop-up participant GCS Agency, said people can "expect elevated experiences" that fuse art with curated furniture.
- "It's not just a gallery — it's a dynamic, immersive haven for art lovers and enthusiasts alike," he said in a written statement.
What's next: You can check out the full pop-up programming here.
- The opening celebration kicks off Thursday at 10am.
