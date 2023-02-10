Breed's plans for a reimagined downtown San Francisco

Mayor London Breed gives her speech at Pier 70. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Mayor London Breed delivered her annual "State of the City" address Thursday focusing on San Francisco's post-pandemic recovery and calling for a reimagined downtown area.

Why it matters: The vitality of our city center continues to be a major concern, with workers staying home and office vacancy rates continuing to rise.

Details: During the speech, Breed announced her "Roadmap to Downtown San Francisco's Future," aimed at retaining and recruiting a more diverse set of businesses to the city like those in the finance, health care and biotech sectors.

The mayor's plan calls for tax breaks for new companies as well as more flexible zoning to accommodate the "widest possible range" of business use cases.

Breed is also interested in converting some downtown offices into housing.

What they're saying: "San Francisco downtown as we know it is not coming back. And you know what? That's OK," she said. "It's a call to action, to reimagine what our future holds."

Of note: Breed wants to designate downtown as an arts and cultural zone to help bring more nightlife and entertainment experiences to the area.

Catch up fast: The mayor also spoke about public safety and the hiring needs at a San Francisco Police Department that's understaffed by at least 500 officers, she said.