San Francisco to hold free watch parties for Women's World Cup

Alex Morgan, who will headline Team USA's 2023 roster, shoots during a game on June 4 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J.. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Get ready to cheer on Team USA at the 2023 Women's World Cup this summer.

Driving the news: San Francisco will host free public screenings this July and August via watch parties modeled after the 2022 Men's World Cup Village, which drew over 12,000 spectators.

In partnership with Street Soccer USA (SSUSA) and supported by the newly launched National Women's Soccer League franchise Bay FC, San Francisco will livestream matches on pop-up screens in multiple downtown spaces.

Each screening will include live music, food trucks and family-friendly activities beginning at 4pm.

The full event series:

USA vs. Vietnam on July 21 at The Crossing at East Cut

USA vs. Netherlands on July 26 at Embarcadero Plaza

Round of 16 on Aug. 5 at Golden Gate Park

Quarterfinals on Aug. 10 at The Crossing at East Cut

What they're saying: "Bringing people together in San Francisco is what we do best, especially when it comes to our support for our sports teams,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

Of note: The city will also host the Street Soccer USA Cup Series on Aug. 19 with SSUSA youth program participants and adult teams from underserved communities.