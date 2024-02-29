San Francisco's ties to the Underground Railroad

As an important figure in the "Western terminus" of the Underground Railroad, Pleasant purchased land to establish a slave refuge and financially supported abolitionist John Brown for the raid at Harpers Ferry.
After becoming California's first Black millionaire, she used her money to buy up properties and bolster Black employment.
Pleasant, who is buried in Napa, later sued a streetcar company for denying service to Black citizens. The case led the California Supreme Court to prohibit segregation on streetcars.
He assisted several cohorts of freedom seekers but was later imprisoned for his involvement, which led to charges brought by an enslaver.
The state of Delaware sold him into slavery following his convictions, but the Pennsylvania Abolition Society raised $500 to purchase him at auction.
After he moved to California, he raised money to help free enslaved people and promote educational opportunities for African Americans.
What they're saying: "A lot of people think that African Americans weren't really around the Bay Area prior to World War II, but there was a small population ... from the beginning," Shawna Sherman, manager of the San Francisco Public Library's African American Center, told Axios.
There's a lot of talk about "hidden or forgotten history," but the information is out there, Sherman added — you just have to know how to find it.