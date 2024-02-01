The San Francisco student strike that created Black studies
In 1968, African American students led a campus walkout in a bid to demand Black studies at San Francisco State College, now known as San Francisco State University.
Why it matters: The 133-day strike eventually made San Francisco State the first four-year college institution in the U.S. to create a Black studies department.
Details: Driven by the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, the students protested racist scholarship and traditional Euro-centric views of Black experiences.
- White supremacy was the "norm of the day," Nesbit Crutchfield, a member of the Black Studies Union that led the strike, said in a 2020 interview with KQED.
- "We wanted to find out and be educated about ourselves," Crutchfield said. "If we could not get that, then nobody could get an education."
- The five-month strike, which led to frequent and violent police standoffs, became one of the longest of its kind in U.S. history.
Of note: After multiple failed attempts to quell the protests, the administration established a College of Ethnic Studies, which housed a Black studies department, on March 20, 1969.
- It inspired a wave of Black studies departments at college campuses across the nation and paved the way for other ethnic studies disciplines.
