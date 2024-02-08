2 hours ago - Things to Do

San Francisco weekend events: Naked Bike Ride, Valentines

headshot
Photo of Lombard Street from an aerial vantage point

Lombard Street in San Francisco as seen on Nov. 16, 2017. Photo: Gili Yaari/NurPhoto via Getty Images

We braved some awful storms this past week — now it's time to cut loose.

  • Here are a few of the events happening around the city this weekend.

🎫 Watch the iconic 007 thriller "Casino Royale" with a live orchestra accompaniment provided by the San Francisco Symphony.

  • Friday 7:30pm at Davies Symphony Hall. Tickets vary depending on the seat.

🥁 Join Tupelo and North Star for their 11th annual Mardi Gras 2nd Line March, where you'll be able to try Creole staples and drinks while vibing to a New Orleans brass band.

  • Saturday at 1:30pm. Tickets are $12 on Eventbrite and $15 at the door.

💝 Check out the goods at this Valentine's craft fair and market featuring local artists, flash tattoos, food and a pop-up sauna.

  • Saturday 11am-3pm at Bathing Culture.

🚲 Be a spectator or a participant at San Francisco's Naked Bike Ride, which aims to protest car culture but has taken a life of its own in popular culture.

  • Saturday starting inside the Southeast end of the Ferry Building. Gather at 11am, start at noon.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More San Francisco stories

No stories could be found

San Franciscopostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios San Francisco.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more