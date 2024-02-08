San Francisco weekend events: Naked Bike Ride, Valentines
We braved some awful storms this past week — now it's time to cut loose.
- Here are a few of the events happening around the city this weekend.
🎫 Watch the iconic 007 thriller "Casino Royale" with a live orchestra accompaniment provided by the San Francisco Symphony.
- Friday 7:30pm at Davies Symphony Hall. Tickets vary depending on the seat.
🥁 Join Tupelo and North Star for their 11th annual Mardi Gras 2nd Line March, where you'll be able to try Creole staples and drinks while vibing to a New Orleans brass band.
- Saturday at 1:30pm. Tickets are $12 on Eventbrite and $15 at the door.
💝 Check out the goods at this Valentine's craft fair and market featuring local artists, flash tattoos, food and a pop-up sauna.
- Saturday 11am-3pm at Bathing Culture.
🚲 Be a spectator or a participant at San Francisco's Naked Bike Ride, which aims to protest car culture but has taken a life of its own in popular culture.
- Saturday starting inside the Southeast end of the Ferry Building. Gather at 11am, start at noon.
