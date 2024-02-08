Share on email (opens in new window)

Lombard Street in San Francisco as seen on Nov. 16, 2017. Photo: Gili Yaari/NurPhoto via Getty Images

We braved some awful storms this past week — now it's time to cut loose.

Here are a few of the events happening around the city this weekend.

🎫 Watch the iconic 007 thriller "Casino Royale" with a live orchestra accompaniment provided by the San Francisco Symphony.

Friday 7:30pm at Davies Symphony Hall. Tickets vary depending on the seat.

🥁 Join Tupelo and North Star for their 11th annual Mardi Gras 2nd Line March, where you'll be able to try Creole staples and drinks while vibing to a New Orleans brass band.

Saturday at 1:30pm. Tickets are $12 on Eventbrite and $15 at the door.

💝 Check out the goods at this Valentine's craft fair and market featuring local artists, flash tattoos, food and a pop-up sauna.

Saturday 11am-3pm at Bathing Culture.

🚲 Be a spectator or a participant at San Francisco's Naked Bike Ride, which aims to protest car culture but has taken a life of its own in popular culture.