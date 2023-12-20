Share on email (opens in new window)

An Alaska Airlines counter at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) as seen on Dec. 4. Photo: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Brace yourself for busy airports and highways during the Christmas and New Year's holiday travel period, according to new projections.

Why it matters: AAA is projecting that about 115 million travelers will hit the road or take flight during the 10-day holiday travel period that begins Dec. 23.

It's the second-highest year-end travel forecast since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

The big picture: The forecast rounds off a year when holiday travel records were set around Fourth of July and Thanksgiving.

Zoom in: Bay Area airports are anticipating over 1.4 million air travelers, per TSA estimates.

San Francisco International Airport is expecting to screen roughly 493,000 people Dec. 17-23 — a 14% increase in passenger traffic from December 2022.

San José Mineta International Airport is likely to screen over 120,000 departing travelers during the same week, with over 9% growth compared to last year.

Oakland International Airport is projected to screen nearly 110,000 people.

What to watch: SFO has already reported hundreds of flight delays this week due to stormy weather and rain.

Last year, flight delays and cancellations nationwide wreaked havoc on holiday travel, including a major winter storm and Southwest Airlines meltdown.

What they're saying: To minimize slowdowns, TSA is advising travelers to use gift bags instead of wrapping paper so security officers won't have to unwrap a gift if it sets off an alarm.

"We encourage everyone to do their part to prepare for the security screening process," Fred Lau, TSA federal security director at SFO, said in a press release.

Threat level: INRIX, a transportation data company, says this Saturday and Thursday, Dec. 28, are the most congested days on the road. Drivers could find 20% longer travel times nationwide, INRIX transportation analyst Bob Pishue said.

Major metros could experience nearly double the typical delays, Pishue said.

San Francisco's peak congestion is predicted to hit this Saturday around 5:15pm on I-80 East from San Francisco to Sacramento.

INRIX said that trip will take about 1 hour, 49 minutes — 73% above average.

Of note: The best travel time on Saturday is before 10am and before noon Dec. 26-30.