Mass shootings in California have increased since 2020

Data: Gun Violence Archive; Chart: Axios Visuals

​​Although California has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, the state — like America itself — has recorded an increase in mass shootings in recent years.

Driving the news: There have now been more than 500 mass shootings in the U.S. this year — including one that left nine wounded in San Francisco in June.

By the numbers: Just five years ago, the country had never experienced 500 mass shootings in one year. The annual figure crossed 600 in 2020 and has kept climbing.

Where things stand: A shooting that wounded four people in Denver on Sept. 16 marked the country's 500th mass shooting in 2023, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Hours later, that increased to 501 mass shootings after one person died and five others were wounded in El Paso, Texas.

Of note: A January shooting on the eve of Lunar New Year in Monterey Park, California, a largely Asian American area, has caused the most deaths so far in 2023. Eleven people were killed and nine were injured in the massacre.

A shooting in Half Moon Bay that followed just two days later left seven dead.

Catch up quick: California enacted some of its toughest gun laws after a gunman killed eight people in a law firm at 101 California Street 30 years ago.

The mass shooting — San Francisco's deadliest to this day — sparked a statewide and federal push to restrict semiautomatic weapons, invest in resources for people with mental illnesses, and hold gun manufacturers accountable if appropriate.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) later cited the shooting in her advocacy for the 1994 federal assault weapons ban, which was in effect for 10 years.

Between the lines: The FBI does not define or quantify what constitutes a mass shooting.

Gun Violence Archive, an independent research and data collection organization, defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which four or more people were shot or killed, not including the shooter.

This makes its numbers higher than some other sources with varying definitions.

The big picture: With increasing personal experiences, more Americans view gun violence as a public health concern.

One in six Americans has witnessed someone being shot, according to survey data from earlier this year.

Gun deaths among children also hit a record high in 2021, per data released in August.

What they're saying: "It doesn't matter if you're Black, white, gay, straight or what religion you are," Rudy Corpuz Jr., founder of local violence prevention and youth development organization United Playaz, said at a rally by Golden Gate Bridge in June. "When those bullets come flying, it's not going to discriminate."

What to watch: Awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom's signature are bills that would add a new tax on gun sales and ban firearms in public spaces, among others.