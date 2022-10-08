San Francisco's real estate market is cooling down

San Francisco's real estate market is slowing down, according to the latest data from Redfin.

Why it matters: After two-plus years of plummeting inventory and sky-high home prices, Bay Area buyers can finally get some relief.

What's happening: Homes sales prices are decreasing and inventory is increasing.

Now buyers can take their time and negotiate, said Amanda Jones, who serves on the board of directors of the San Francisco Realtors Association.

A year ago, five to 10 offers on a house wasn't unusual, Jones said. Now, because the market is less frenzied, homes typically get two or three offers.

"I think for so many years, we've just been competing and competing, and now's the time to come in and find good value," Jones said.

Yes, but: Mortgage rates are above 6% for 30-year loans which makes monthly payments drastically higher than they would've been a year ago, or even six months ago.

Even as housing prices fall, the monthly payments might put ownership out of reach for many.

For example, a $600,000, 30-year loan costs $1,142 more a month than it did in 2021.

August was the fourth consecutive month of inventory increases. It's up 5.3% year over year, per Redfin.

Closed sales are down 6.3% compared to this time last year.

Median home prices are down 7.3% year over year, and they're falling monthly.

In June, the median sales price was $1,582,000 and in August, it was $1,400,000.

Homes are sitting on the market a little longer than usual, too. In August 2022, homes sold in 28 days on average, compared to 15 days in August 2021.

Buyers have gotten pickier, Jones said. They want to do inspections and negotiate, and when that happens, sales take longer to close.

Bottom line: Home prices are coming down, and monthly mortgage payments are going up.