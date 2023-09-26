Student loan repayments starting up for millions of Californians

Share on email (opens in new window)

Many San Diegans with student loan debt will face a new monthly bill next week, when payments resume after a three-year pause.

Driving the news: Student loan interests started back up this month, while payments are set to be due starting Oct. 1.

Why it matters: For millions of individuals, the resumption of student loan payments will result in real and often painful spending cuts. Those cuts could also translate to a slowdown for the economy overall, Axios' Emily Peck writes.

Reality check: Experts say the end to the reprieve won't reduce consumer spending enough to impact the larger economy as some feared.

Zoom in: Nearly four million Californians have federal student loan debt that totals more than $149 billion, according to Federal Student Aid data.

That breaks down to an average of about $37,500 per borrower.

Yes, but: The majority of California borrowers owe under $20,000.

State of play: Meanwhile, tuition is rising across the California State University System next fall, including at San Diego State University.

That could affect the system's accolade that more than half of CSU students earning bachelor's degrees graduate without any education loan debt.

Of note: The University of California system also boasts that 57% of undergraduates graduate with no debt at all.

The average student loan debt for seniors at graduation in 2020–21 was about $18,400.

That's about a $195 monthly repayment over ten years, just below the national average of $200-$300 for student-loan borrowers.

Data: Federal Student Aid; Map: Simran Parwani/Axios

Zoom out: Nationally and in California, borrowers between 35 and 49 years old owe the most in federal student loans.

Women and Black borrowers also face higher student loan burdens than their male and white counterparts.

Flashback: The Biden Administration wiped out student loan balances for almost 62,000 Californians who'd been paying off loans for 20 or 25 years under a new measure announced in July.

What's next: Borrowers worried about not being able to make payments right away can apply for the new SAVE Plan, an income-driven repayment plan that calculates monthly payments based on income and family size.

Plus, the Biden Administration is offering a year-long "on-ramp period" where borrowers won't be reported as being in default to the national credit rating agencies over missed payments.

Be smart: Use this Axios explainer to figure out your student loan status before payments resume.

Borrowers can also calculate their repayment with Federal Student Aid's loan simulator.

🗣️ Tell us: Take this short survey to share how student loans are affecting you.