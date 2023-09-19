Thousands of San Diego college students will pay more tuition starting next fall and for the next five years under a new plan the California State University System board approved last week.

Why it matters: The cost of earning a college degree is getting more expensive, which limits who can attend universities, even public institutions like Cal State, that pride themselves on social mobility and economic diversity.

CSU is also on a mission to significantly increase graduation rates, particularly among low-income and minority students, and to eliminate equity gaps in degree completion by 2025.

By the numbers: Under the new 6% annual tuition hike, San Diego State University and CSU San Marcos students will pay $6,084 for the 2024-25 school year, up from $5,742 this fall.

That would reach $7,682 by the 2028-29 academic year, a 34% increase.

For graduate students, tuition would climb from $7,176 to $7,608 in the first year and to $9,604 by year five.

$34,072 is the current estimated cost of attendance for students living on campus.

Context: Cal State has only increased its tuition once in the past 12 years.

About 60% of Cal State undergrads have their tuition fully covered by grants, scholarships or waivers, according to recent university reports.

The system touts that more than half of its students earning bachelor's degrees will graduate without any education loan debt.

The big picture: Tuition and fees across the 22 schools in the San Diego metro area have increased over the years.

Yes, but: The price tag is lower than the nationwide median annual cost of $16,429, per federal data for the 2021-22 school year.

The same is true for local public and private universities only.

In the San Diego area, the median cost for tuition and fees is $14,489 overall.

Data: National Center for Education Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

State of play: CSU faces a $1.5 billion budget shortfall, which prompted the board to consider the tuition increase for full-time undergrads.

The problem is CSU can't afford the costs of academic and support services necessary for students, many of whom are low-income and first-generation college attendees, Cal Matters reported.

The proposal sparked protests by students, faculty and staff across the system this summer.

Of note: CSU trustees will reevaluate the tuition increase in five years for the 2029-30 academic year.