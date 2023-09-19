25 mins ago - News

College costs rise for SDSU students

Kate Murphy
Illustration of a large pile of money with a graduation cap on top.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Thousands of San Diego college students will pay more tuition starting next fall and for the next five years under a new plan the California State University System board approved last week.

Why it matters: The cost of earning a college degree is getting more expensive, which limits who can attend universities, even public institutions like Cal State, that pride themselves on social mobility and economic diversity.

  • CSU is also on a mission to significantly increase graduation rates, particularly among low-income and minority students, and to eliminate equity gaps in degree completion by 2025.

By the numbers: Under the new 6% annual tuition hike, San Diego State University and CSU San Marcos students will pay $6,084 for the 2024-25 school year, up from $5,742 this fall.

  • That would reach $7,682 by the 2028-29 academic year, a 34% increase.
  • For graduate students, tuition would climb from $7,176 to $7,608 in the first year and to $9,604 by year five.
  • $34,072 is the current estimated cost of attendance for students living on campus.

Context: Cal State has only increased its tuition once in the past 12 years.

  • About 60% of Cal State undergrads have their tuition fully covered by grants, scholarships or waivers, according to recent university reports.
  • The system touts that more than half of its students earning bachelor's degrees will graduate without any education loan debt.

The big picture: Tuition and fees across the 22 schools in the San Diego metro area have increased over the years.

  • Yes, but: The price tag is lower than the nationwide median annual cost of $16,429, per federal data for the 2021-22 school year.
  • The same is true for local public and private universities only.
  • In the San Diego area, the median cost for tuition and fees is $14,489 overall.
Data: National Center for Education Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

State of play: CSU faces a $1.5 billion budget shortfall, which prompted the board to consider the tuition increase for full-time undergrads.

  • The problem is CSU can't afford the costs of academic and support services necessary for students, many of whom are low-income and first-generation college attendees, Cal Matters reported.
  • The proposal sparked protests by students, faculty and staff across the system this summer.

Of note: CSU trustees will reevaluate the tuition increase in five years for the 2029-30 academic year.

🌱

🌱

