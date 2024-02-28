A new coworking space has landed in downtown San Antonio.
Why it matters:Common Desk, a WeWork company, is placing a big bet on the desire for flexible office space in a city with fewer remote workers than other major cities.
Details: Common Desk's new digs at Travis Park Plaza boast nearly 20,000 square feet that include five conference rooms, two technology-equipped Zoom rooms built for video calls, 72 private offices and lots of shared working space.
It features a podcasting studio, a full kitchen and an espresso bar.
How it works: The space is for small to mid-sized businesses that want a more unique office experience for their employees, in addition to individual remote workers seeking a desk away from home, Common Desk's head of real estate Dawson Williams tells Axios.
Zoom in: Memberships start at $75 per month for students or $150 per month for a basic pass, which allows you to visit eight days per month.
You can get a private office starting at $600 per month, which grants access seven days a week.
Companies can get a Team Pass for $350 per month, which gets up to 10 people access for 12 days a month.
One of those sites was taken over by a Common Desk member, Williams says.
"Yes, we've kind of culled the portfolio a little bit in Dallas, but I don't think that's at all a response to remote work as much as finding better alternatives for our members," Williams says.
Between the lines: San Antonio still has more remote workers than before the pandemic but is far behind Dallas and Austin as far as folks staying home.
Recent Census figures show that 14.8% of San Antonio metro area workers were working from home as of 2022, just below the U.S. rate of 15.2%.
In Dallas, that figure was 18.3%. In Austin, it was 28%.
What they're saying: "The small to mid-sized business customer is so critical to Common Desk, and I just think they're underserved" in San Antonio, Williams says. "There's not enough space, and really no spaces like Common Desk, in the market."
Zoom out: The coworking sector has done well even as WeWork has struggled.