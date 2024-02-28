A new coworking space has landed in downtown San Antonio. Why it matters: Common Desk, a WeWork company, is placing a big bet on the desire for flexible office space in a city with fewer remote workers than other major cities.

Details: Common Desk's new digs at Travis Park Plaza boast nearly 20,000 square feet that include five conference rooms, two technology-equipped Zoom rooms built for video calls, 72 private offices and lots of shared working space.

It features a podcasting studio, a full kitchen and an espresso bar.

How it works: The space is for small to mid-sized businesses that want a more unique office experience for their employees, in addition to individual remote workers seeking a desk away from home, Common Desk's head of real estate Dawson Williams tells Axios.

Zoom in: Memberships start at $75 per month for students or $150 per month for a basic pass, which allows you to visit eight days per month.

You can get a private office starting at $600 per month, which grants access seven days a week.

Companies can get a Team Pass for $350 per month, which gets up to 10 people access for 12 days a month.

A hospitality bar at Common Desk. Photo: Courtesy of Jesse Cazares

Context: WeWork bought the Dallas-based Common Desk about two years ago in a bid to continue growing after its infamous collapse in 2019. WeWork filed for bankruptcy protection in November.

Earlier this year, WeWork sought to reject leases it took over from Common Desk for two Dallas-area sites.

One of those sites was taken over by a Common Desk member, Williams says.

"Yes, we've kind of culled the portfolio a little bit in Dallas, but I don't think that's at all a response to remote work as much as finding better alternatives for our members," Williams says.

Between the lines: San Antonio still has more remote workers than before the pandemic but is far behind Dallas and Austin as far as folks staying home.

Recent Census figures show that 14.8% of San Antonio metro area workers were working from home as of 2022, just below the U.S. rate of 15.2%.

In Dallas, that figure was 18.3%. In Austin, it was 28%.

What they're saying: "The small to mid-sized business customer is so critical to Common Desk, and I just think they're underserved" in San Antonio, Williams says. "There's not enough space, and really no spaces like Common Desk, in the market."

Zoom out: The coworking sector has done well even as WeWork has struggled.

San Antonio's Geekdom revamped its downtown coworking space after the pandemic, and a Life Time gym on the North Side recently added a coworking area.

The big picture: Office vacancies across the U.S. were at a record high at the end of last year as companies continued to adapt to the new norms of remote and hybrid work.

San Antonio's office vacancy rate at the end of 2023 was 20.8%, just above the U.S. rate of 19.6%.

Austin, Houston and Dallas have some of the highest office vacancy rates in the country, well above San Antonio's.

The bottom line: Customers were asking Common Desk to open a space in San Antonio, and they shall receive.