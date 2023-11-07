WeWork files for bankruptcy

WeWork filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Monday.

What happened: The co-working space operator failed to make required interest payments to bondholders last month, but then negotiated a pair of extensions that pushed the deadline to today.

Shares were halted at market open today and didn't trade.

CEO David Tolley warned in August that substantial doubt exists about WeWork's ability to continue as an ongoing concern.

By the numbers: WeWork once was valued at $47 billion by private market investors like SoftBank, and still was worth $9 billion when it agreed to go public two years ago via a blank-check company.

Its market cap was south of $45 million on Friday, as shares closed at just 84 cents apiece.

WeWork reported 777 locations in 39 counties, including 229 in the U.S., as of a June disclosure.

Details: The company has a restructuring support agreement (RSA) with 92% of its secured note holders, which will expedite the restructuring process, per a WeWork statement. The deal will "drastically" reduce the company's debt.

"During this period, WeWork will further rationalize its commercial office lease portfolio while focusing on business continuity and delivering best-in-class services to its members, as global operations are expected to continue as usual, per the statement.

WeWork's locations outside of the U.S. and Canada are not part of this process.

