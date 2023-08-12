WeWork may have "substantial doubt" about its long-term survival, but one thing appears clear: The iconic co-working company's woes don't extend into the sector at large.

Driving the news: This week, WeWork shook investors by declaring it may have to file for bankruptcy — a ignominious fall from grace for a company once valued at $47 billion.

The big picture: The pandemic-era boom in remote work is fundamentally intact, despite all manner of coaxing, cajoling and threatening by employers to get workers back into the office (looking at you, Zoom).

The work from anywhere dynamic is a miasma on the traditional office sector, with fewer employees utilizing once-bustling commercial buildings.

In contrast, the future is relatively bright for the flexible workspace sector as a whole — and for co-working players like IWG and Industrious, which both have strong balance sheets and see business on the upswing.

"Enormous numbers of customers are moving out of the long-term lease space" into flexible office arrangements, Jamie Hodari, founder of Industrious, tells Axios in an interview.

Zoom out: WeWork appears to have been undone by the extravagant ambitions of its ousted co-founder, Adam Neumann, rather than the vagaries of the business cycle or an uncertain economy.

Since Neumann's departure, WeWork has floundered as a public company (the stock has lost a staggering 99% of its value since its 2021 initial public offering), and struggled to dig itself out from under a mountain of obligations.

On the same day WeWork's announcement raised eyebrows, rival IWG (the second largest company in co-working) posted a 48% surge in half-year profits.

In fact, the co-working market is big and growing, a trend that existed even before COVID.

Market Reports World puts the size of the market above $14 billion, and forecasts a compound annual growth rate of over 17% until 2028.

Regardless of what happens to WeWork, co-working spaces should continue to flourish in the post-pandemic era, especially as traditional offices fall out of favor, and fewer large-scale properties get built.

What they're saying: "This is definitely the strongest performance in the history of the company," Hodari says. (Disclosure: Axios' New York City office is housed in an Industrious co-working space.)

Unlike WeWork and its lament about canceled contacts, Hodari sees "more demand for [flex working spaces] right now than at any time in the last decade. Our revenue has tripled since 2019, and our current revenue growth rate is between 35% and 40%," he adds.

In another sign of how business is booming, The Financial Times reported that IWG expects to break even in 2023 after three straight years of losses, helped by aggressive de-leveraging and ongoing customer interest in hybrid work arrangements.

If people are "leaving their house they're looking for somewhere engaging, higher quality workplace experience…flex is doing really well because people have revealed a preference for working this way," Industrious' Hodari says.

The bottom line: For WeWork, the biggest irony is that "the most iconic flex company" is struggling to stay afloat "at a time when the industry is having its biggest wave of demand," says Hodari.