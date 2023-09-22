Austin is still one of the nation's top remote work hubs

Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

Remote work is holding strong here — 28% of Austin metro area workers were working from home as of 2022, compared to a peak of 32% in 2021, per newly released Census Bureau figures.

Driving the news: That's the second-highest percentage among American metro areas, the highest in Texas and well above the national average.

The big picture: Workers in America's biggest, most competitive cities aren't giving up the flexibility and savings — in both time and gas money — of working from home.

Every state has more remote workers now than it did in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Flashback: Austin saw the biggest net gain of remote workers of any major city in 2020-21, per a New York Times analysis.

Steven Pedigo, director of the University of Texas' LBJ Urban Lab and a professor studying economic development, previously told Axios he's optimistic that remote workers will stick around because of the city's social cohesion.

Plus, he said the city remains less expensive compared to where many moved from, like California and New York.

Zoom out: Overall, 15% of the U.S. worked from home last year, versus nearly 18% in 2021 — but the numbers remain much higher on the East and West coasts and in large metro areas.

Boulder, Colorado — with just under a tenth of Austin's population — had the highest share of remote workers of any metro area last year at 32%.

San Francisco and San Jose were both in the top 10, but their main rival for tech jobs — Austin — beat them out.

Just over 25% of the Washington, D.C. metro area workforce is remote — the sixth highest rate of any city, and higher than any state.

Data: U.S. Census; Chart: Axios Visuals

The other side: Mississippi has the lowest share of remote workers in the U.S., at just 5.5%, and the Southeast generally is well below the national average.

And even after two years, the trend line is barely moving. Nationwide, the share of people working from home declined by less than 3 percentage points between 2021 and 2022, according to the Census Bureau figures.

What we're watching: The work-from-home revolution is most entrenched in big cities with large concentrations of office buildings, and downtown economies that survived because of those office buildings being full.